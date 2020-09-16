Natural gas futures firm at around Rs 176 per mmBtu in afternoon trade

Natural gas futures edged higher to Rs 175.70 per mmBtu on September 16 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. Natural gas had gained 2.3 percent yesterday on NYMEX.

Natural gas price has been supported by supply disruption caused by increased storm activity in the Atlantic. According to the US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement update, approximately 28.03 percent of Gulf of Mexico gas production has been shut due to Hurricane Sally.

In the futures market, natural gas for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 176 and an intraday low of Rs 174.20 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 131.30 and a high of Rs 203.

Natural gas delivery for September gained Rs 1.20, or 0.69 percent, to Rs 175.70 per mmBtu at 14:48 hours IST with a business turnover of 14,520 lots.

Natural gas delivery for October rose Rs 1.60, or 0.79 percent at Rs 204.50 per mmBtu with a business volume of 2,053 lots.

The value of September and October’s contracts traded so far is Rs 688.26 crore and Rs 18.45 crore, respectively.

Natural gas fell sharply in last few days and we are seeing some relief rally at present which could extend litter further as storm activity may keep supply concerns high, said Kotak Securities.

At 09:21 (GMT), the natural gas price was up 0.80 percent quoting at $2.38 per mmBtu in New York.