Natural gas futures fall on weak global trend; support seen at Rs 224-222

Natural gas futures fell after three days of successive gains on June 2 tracking weak global cues. The gas prices had gained 1.15 percent June 1 on NYMEX.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), natural gas delivery for June dropped by Rs 2, or 0.88 percent, to Rs 225.80 per mmBtu at 14:40 hours IST with a business turnover of 17,928 lots.

Natural gas delivery for July slumped Rs 2, or 0.87 percent, to Rs 227.90 per mmBtu with a business volume of 2,687 lots.

The value of June and July’s contracts traded so far is Rs 407.67 crore and Rs 31.22 crore, respectively.

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index was lower by 24.53 points or 0.88 percent to 2,769.83.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, International natural gas futures have started higher this Wednesday morning and turn negative in the early afternoon in Asian trade. Technically, NYMEX Natural gas could trade in a range of $2.98-3.20 levels in the coming session.”

Technically, MCX Natural gas could see a sideways to marginal upside momentum in coming session where Rs 229-331 levels will hold resistance and support is at Rs 224-222 levels”, Iyer noted.

Bespoke Weather Services said that “over the weekend, forecasts trended ‘notably hotter’ by showing additional heat for the Midwest and East in the 6-10-day time frame.”

According to GasBuddy data, the median US price rose 1 percent from last week to $2.92 per gallon and about 12 cents lower than the national average.

Technicals

The energy has been trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200 days' simple moving averages and exponential moving averages on a daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 59.74, which suggests positive movement in the price.

At 0921 (GMT), the natural gas price eased 0.36 percent quoting at $3.08 per mmBtu in New York.