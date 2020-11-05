Natural gas futures fall marginally to Rs 226.30 per mmBtu in afternoon trade

Natural gas futures traded weaker at Rs 226.30 per mmBtu on November 5 as participants increased their short positions as seen by the open interest. Natural gas price had declined 0.4 percent yesterday on the NYMEX.

Natural gas pared erased morning gains and traded in the negative zone in the afternoon trade.

Market participants will take further cues from US inventory report scheduled to be released later in the day.

In the futures market, natural gas for November delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 228.90 and an intraday low of Rs 225.10 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 222 and a high of Rs 251.30.

Natural gas delivery for November slipped Rs 1, or 0.44 percent, to Rs 226.30 per mmBtu at 14:37 hours IST with a business turnover of 12,169 lots.

Natural gas delivery for December declined Rs 1.10, or 0.46 percent, to Rs 236.80 per mmBtu with a business volume of 1,563 lots.

The value of November and December’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,126.87 crore and Rs 38.81 crore, respectively.

Natural gas may remain sideways to positive ahead of inventory report and expectations of a small buildup in stocks, said Kotak Securities.

At 09:11 (GMT), the natural gas price was down 0.26 percent quoting at $3.03 per mmBtu in New York.