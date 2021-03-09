Natural gas futures fall marginally to Rs 194.40 per mmBtu on muted trend

Natural gas futures fell marginally to Rs 194.40 per mmBtu on March 9 as participants increased their short positions as seen by the open interest. Natural gas price had slipped 1.4 percent yesterday on the NYMEX.

The energy extended decline in the afternoon after a gap-up start tracking subdued global cues.

The commodity has been trading lower than 5, 20, 50 and 100 days' moving averages but higher than the 200-day moving average on a daily chart. The Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 40.79 which indicates bearish momentum in prices.

Kotak Securities said natural gas may continue to consolidate amid lack of fresh triggers but the general bias remains on the downside. The focus today will be on US weather, trend in energy prices as well as US EIA’s monthly outlook.

The gas prices have been weighed down by recovery in US gas production after the slump caused by cold weather and forecast of mild weather limiting heating demand.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, “International natural gas futures have started marginally lower this Tuesday morning and early afternoon in Asian trade. Technically, NYMEX Natural Gas could trade in a range of $2.55-2.85 levels.”

MCX March Natural Gas holds resistance near Rs 197-200 levels and supports near Rs 192-189 levels, he said.

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index was slightly down 2.64 points or 0.10 percent to 2,559.83.

In the futures market, natural gas for March delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 195.10 and an intraday low of Rs 193.40 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 175 and a high of Rs 222.20.

Natural gas delivery for February dropped Rs 0.10, or 0.05 percent, to Rs 194.40 per mmBtu at 14:27 hours IST with a business turnover of 11,591 lots.

Natural gas delivery for April eased Rs 0.40, or 0.20 percent, to Rs 197.40 per mmBtu with a business volume of 2,240 lots.

The value of March and April’s contracts traded so far is Rs 554.59 crore and Rs 24.48 crore, respectively.

Geojit Financial Services said the selloff may continue while prices stay below Rs 200. The major upside turnaround point is placed at Rs 209.

At 08:59 (GMT), the natural gas price slid 0.19 percent quoting at $2.65 per mmBtu in New York.

