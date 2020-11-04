172@29@17@246!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|commodities|natural-gas-futures-fall-0-52-to-rs-228-10-per-mmbtu-in-afternoon-trade-6065631.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false

Last Updated : Nov 04, 2020 02:56 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Natural gas futures fall 0.52% to Rs 228.10 per mmBtu in afternoon trade

In the futures market, natural gas for November delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 231.50 and an intraday low of Rs 227.10 per mmBtu on MCX.

Moneycontrol News

Natural gas futures trade lower at Rs 228.10 per mmBtu on November 4 as participants increased their short positions, as seen by the open interest. Natural gas price had declined 5.7 percent the previous day on the NYMEX index.

The price of natural gas pared morning gains and traded in red in the afternoon session tracking overseas cues and a stronger dollar.

The forecast of mild weather in some parts of the United States in early November, which reduces heating demand, is also weighing on the price.

In the futures market, natural gas for November delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 231.50 and an intraday low of Rs 227.10 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 222 and a high of Rs 251.30.

Natural gas delivery for November fell Rs 1.20, or 0.52 percent, to Rs 228.10 per mmBtu at 2:21 pm with a business turnover of 11,038 lots.

Natural gas delivery for December slipped Rs 1, or 0.42 percent, to Rs 239.20 per mmBtu with a business volume of 1,442 lots.

The value of November and December’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,493.42 crore and Rs 37.95 crore, respectively.

"The sharp rise in natural gas price in the last few days made it vulnerable to some profit-taking and we may see extended correction however the price is likely to hold near the key $3/mmBtu level," said Kotak Securities.

The brokerage firm also said some position squaring is likely ahead of the weekly inventory report and as the market reacts to the US election results.

At 08:56 am GMT, the natural gas price was down 0.46 percent quoting at $3.04 per mmBtu in New York.

For all commodities related news,  click here
First Published on Nov 4, 2020 02:56 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #natural gas

