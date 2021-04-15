Natural gas futures fall 0.51% to Rs 195.30 per mmBtu ahead of inventory report

Natural gas futures traded weaker at Rs 195.30 per mmBtu on April 15 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. Natural gas prices ended flat yesterday on the MCX.

The energy commodity pared morning gains and traded in the red after a gap-up start in the afternoon session tracking a negative global trend.

The commodity has been trading higher than 5, 20 and 200 days' moving averages but lower than the 50 and 100 day’s moving average on a daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 53.78 which indicates positive momentum in the prices.

Natural gas price had surged in the past few days as cold weather in the US is likely to increase heating demand. However, the gains have been halted as market participants await EIA weekly inventory report later in the day.

Expectations are for a 50 billion cubic feet (Bcf) build-in stockpiles, according to survey provider Estimize.

The weather is expected to become colder than normal for most of the mid-west for the next 6-10 days.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, “International natural gas futures have started flat this Thursday morning and traded weak in the early afternoon in Asian trade. Technically, NYMEX Natural Gas could trade in a range of $2.45-2.70 levels.”

“Technically, MCX Natural Gas Apil could trade in a range of Rs 189-202 levels”, Iyer added.

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index was down 12.52 points or 0.50 percent to 2,513.95.

In the futures market, natural gas for April delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 197.70 and an intraday low of Rs 194.90 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 179.80 and a high of Rs 223.

Natural gas delivery for April slipped Rs 1, or 0.51 percent, to Rs 195.30 per mmBtu at 14:39 hours IST with a business turnover of 14,006 lots.

Natural gas delivery for May slides Rs 0.80, or 0.40 percent, to Rs 201.10 per mmBtu with a business volume of 7,923 lots.

The value of April and May’s contracts traded so far is Rs 787.66 crore and Rs 33.47 crore, respectively.

Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited said, “Colder trends over the past 24 hours from both the American and European models added 10-12 gas-weighted degree days (GWDD) to the forecast over the next two weeks, Bespoke Weather Services said. Natural gas has support at Rs 195 and resistance at Rs 201 level.”

Natural gas may remain under pressure ahead of inventor report however a bigger than average rise in gas stocks has been factored in to some extent so we may see extended losses only if the stock build is much more than expectations, said Kotak Securities.

At 09:15 (GMT), the natural gas price declined 0.76 percent quoting at $2.59 per mmBtu in New York.

