Natural gas futures ease after climbing 7.15% last week; expert suggests buy for target of Rs 260 levels

Natural Gas

Natural gas futures eased on June 14 as participants reduced their position as seen by the open interest. The gas prices had surged 7.15 percent last week on the domestic bourse.

The energy prices traded in the red after a gap-down start in the afternoon session tracking a subdued global trend.

On the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX), natural gas delivery for June slipped by Rs 1.30, or 0.54 percent, to Rs 241.50 per mmBtu at 14:33 hours with a business turnover of 25,641 lots.

Gas delivery for July fell by Rs 1.20, or 0.49 percent, to Rs 243.20 per mmBtu with a business volume of 6,109 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 540.24 crore and Rs 74.78 crore, respectively.

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index declined 17.05 points or 0.57 percent to 2,960.08.

NS Ramaswamy, Head of Commodities, Ventura Securities said, “MCX NATURALGAS June prices have broken above the key resistance level of Rs 232 on a weekly chart. The RSI indicator on daily and weekly charts is suggesting strength in the momentum on the upside. We expect the price will face immediate resistance at Rs 248 levels first and breaking above which price can head towards Rs 260 levels in the coming days. On the downside, Rs 230 will act as strong support for the short term period.”

Ventura Securities

He advised his clients to buy MCX NATURAL GAS JUNE in the range of Rs 238-237 for the target of Rs 250-260 with a stop loss below Rs 228.

“Natural gas prices moved higher rising on a weekly, but unable to take out the highs that were made in April. According to the Energy Information Administration, US natural gas consumption increases driven by the residential and commercial sectors. Technically, if we are able to cross Rs 230 and sustain above it took market at Rs 235 levels and more”, said Kshitij Purohit, Product Manager, Currency & Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Limited.

In its weekly report, Baker Hughes said the number of rigs drilling natural gas in the US dropped by 1 to 96 rigs for the week to June 11.

The warmer weather is expected to boost demand for air conditioning over the next two weeks that would support demand and keep storage levels at a bullish deficit compared to five year average.

Technicals

The commodity has been trading higher than 5, 20, 50, 100 and 200-days' simple moving averages and exponential moving averages on the daily chart. The momentum indicator Relative Strength Index (RSI) is at 67.05, which suggests bullish movement in the price.

At 09:15 GMT, the natural gas price was slightly down 0.09 percent at $3.29 per mmBtu in New York.

Trading Strategy

Purohit said, “Traders should keep an eye on Buy on dips opportunity in MCX Natural gas future from the support level around Rs 224.70 – 215.10. For this BUY position, traders should keep stop loss around Rs 220.70 and aim the target at Rs 232 for the coming week.