Natural gas futures ease 0.72% to Rs 179.30 per mmBtu

Natural gas futures declined to Rs 179.30 per mmBtu on August 24 as participants increased their short positions. Prices has gained 3.9 percent last week on the NYMEX.

The commodity is seeing support from the tropical storms Marco and Laura, which forced gas producers to shut 45 percent capacity in the Gulf of Mexico.

In the futures market, natural gas for August delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 182.10 and a low of Rs 178.70 per mmBtu on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 121.40 and a high of Rs 184.20.

Natural gas futures for August delivery slipped Rs 1.30, or 0.72 percent, to Rs 179.30 per mmBtu at 14:49 hours IST on a business turnover of 5,564 lots.

The same for September delivery edged lower by Rs 1.80, or 0.94 percent, at Rs 188.90 per mmBtu on a business volume of 2,211 lots.

The value of August and September contracts traded so far is Rs 584.04 crore and Rs 63.48 crore, respectively.

"Natural gas may witness choppy trade. However, buying interest may emerge at lower levels as storm activity impacts production," according to Kotak Securities.

At 09:22 (GMT), natural gas was trading down 1.2 percent at $2.54 per mmBtu in New York.