172@29@17@142!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|commodities|natural-gas-futures-ease-0-72-to-rs-179-30-per-mmbtu-5748041.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Watch the Indian manufacturing diaspora on the global center stage and interact with industry stalwarts on 2nd and 3rd September. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Aug 24, 2020 03:38 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Natural gas futures ease 0.72% to Rs 179.30 per mmBtu

In the futures market, natural gas for August delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 182.10 and an intraday low of Rs 178.70 per mmBtu on the MCX

Moneycontrol News

Natural gas futures declined to Rs 179.30 per mmBtu on August 24 as participants increased their short positions. Prices has gained 3.9 percent last week on the NYMEX.

The commodity is seeing support from the tropical storms Marco and Laura, which forced gas producers to shut 45 percent capacity in the Gulf of Mexico.

In the futures market, natural gas for August delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 182.10 and a low of Rs 178.70 per mmBtu on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 121.40 and a high of Rs 184.20.

Close

Natural gas futures for August delivery slipped Rs 1.30, or 0.72 percent, to Rs 179.30 per mmBtu at 14:49 hours IST on a business turnover of 5,564 lots.

The same for September delivery edged lower by Rs 1.80, or 0.94 percent, at Rs 188.90 per mmBtu on a business volume of 2,211 lots.

The value of August and September contracts traded so far is Rs 584.04 crore and Rs 63.48 crore, respectively.

"Natural gas may witness choppy trade. However, buying interest may emerge at lower levels as storm activity impacts production," according to Kotak Securities.

At 09:22 (GMT), natural gas was trading down 1.2 percent at $2.54 per mmBtu in New York.

For all commodities related news, click here
First Published on Aug 24, 2020 03:38 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #natural gas

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.