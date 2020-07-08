App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jul 08, 2020 03:07 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Natural gas futures down nearly 2% on profit booking

In the futures market, natural gas for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 141.50 and an intraday low of Rs 139.10 per mmBtu on MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Natural gas futures eased to Rs 139.30 per mmBtu on July 8 as participants increased their short positions. Traders booked profits after a sharp rally in the last few days.

Prediction of warm weather in the US and the lower gas production are supporting prices.

In the futures market, natural gas for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 141.50 and an intraday low of Rs 139.10 per mmBtu on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 115.50 and a high of Rs 184.50.

Close

Natural gas futures for July delivery slipped Rs 2.80, or 1.97 percent, to Rs 139.50 per mmBtu at 14:45 hours IST on a business turnover of 11,389 lots.

The same for August delivery edged lower by Rs 2.80, or 1.89 percent, to Rs 145.20 per mmBtu on a business volume of 1,690 lots.

The value of July and August's contracts traded so far is Rs 597.20 crore and Rs 18.94 crore, respectively.

Natural gas will trade in a higher range as long as Rs 135 is held as support whereas resistance is seen Rs 146-148, according to Motilal Oswal.

At 09:19 (GMT), the natural gas price was down 1.23 percent at $1.85 per mmBtu in New York.

For all commodities related news, click here
First Published on Jul 8, 2020 03:07 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #natural gas

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.