Natural gas futures down nearly 2% on profit booking

Natural gas futures eased to Rs 139.30 per mmBtu on July 8 as participants increased their short positions. Traders booked profits after a sharp rally in the last few days.

Prediction of warm weather in the US and the lower gas production are supporting prices.

In the futures market, natural gas for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 141.50 and an intraday low of Rs 139.10 per mmBtu on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 115.50 and a high of Rs 184.50.

Natural gas futures for July delivery slipped Rs 2.80, or 1.97 percent, to Rs 139.50 per mmBtu at 14:45 hours IST on a business turnover of 11,389 lots.

The same for August delivery edged lower by Rs 2.80, or 1.89 percent, to Rs 145.20 per mmBtu on a business volume of 1,690 lots.

The value of July and August's contracts traded so far is Rs 597.20 crore and Rs 18.94 crore, respectively.

Natural gas will trade in a higher range as long as Rs 135 is held as support whereas resistance is seen Rs 146-148, according to Motilal Oswal.

At 09:19 (GMT), the natural gas price was down 1.23 percent at $1.85 per mmBtu in New York.