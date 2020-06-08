Natural gas futures down 1.55% in afternoon trade

Natural gas futures declined to Rs 133.40 per mmBtu on June 8 as participants increased their short positions. and the number of drilling rigs in the US decreased by one to 76 last week showing weak production interest.

In the futures market, natural gas for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 135.30 and an intraday low of Rs 133.30 per mmBtu on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 132.50 and a high of Rs 179.10.

Natural gas futures for June delivery was down Rs 2.10, or 1.55 percent, to Rs 133.70 per mmBtu at 15:22 hours IST on a business turnover of 15,182 lots. The same for July delivery slipped Rs 2.10, or 1.46 percent, to Rs 142 per mmBtu on a business volume of 1,066 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 478.88 crore and Rs 13.24 crore, respectively.

Natural gas is expected to trade negatively with resistance at Rs 138 and intermediate support at Rs 136 levels, according to Motilal Oswal. The broking firm advised its clients to sell on rise, targeting lower support at the Rs 132-130 zone.

At 09:56 pm (GMT), natural gas was trading down 1.01 percent at $1.76 per mmBtu in New York.