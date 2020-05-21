App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 21, 2020 03:48 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Natural gas futures down 1.49% in afternoon trade

The value of May and June contracts traded so far is Rs 539.07 crore and Rs 37.03 crore, respectively.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Natural gas futures slipped to Rs 132 per mmBtu on May 21 as participants increased their short positions.

In the futures market, natural gas for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 134.70 and an intraday low of Rs 130.60 per mmBtu on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 121.70 and a high of Rs 163.80.

Natural gas futures for May delivery decreased by Rs 2, or 1.49 percent, to Rs 132 per mmBtu at 15:00 hours IST on a business turnover of 10,331 lots. The same for June delivery eased Rs 2.20, or 1.52 percent, to Rs 142.60 per mmBtu on a business volume of 1,931 lots.

Natural gas has support at Rs 130 and price break below this will test Rs 127-124 levels, whereas resistance is seen at Rs 138-140, Motilal Oswal said in a recent note.

At 09:35 (GMT), the natural gas slipped 2.20 percent quoting at $1.73 per mmBtu in New York.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

First Published on May 21, 2020 03:48 pm

