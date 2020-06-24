Natural gas futures down 0.64% in afternoon trade

Natural gas futures declined to Rs 123.80 per mmBtu on June 24 as participants increased their short positions. Prices came under pressure on rising US gas stocks and weaker export demand.

In the futures market, natural gas for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 124.50 and an intraday low of Rs 123.40 per mmBtu on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 122.10 and a high of Rs 179.10.

Natural gas futures for June delivery slipped Rs 0.80, or 0.64 percent, to Rs 123.80 per mmBtu at 14:39 hours IST on a business turnover of 13,667 lots.

The same for July delivery edged lower by Rs 1.30, or 1 percent, to Rs 128.80 per mmBtu on a business volume of 8,599 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 279.25 crore and Rs 108.43 crore, respectively.

Natural gas is expected to trade negatively with resistance at Rs 127 and Rs 125 levels, according to Motilal Oswal. The broking firm advised its clients to sell on a rise targeting lower support at the Rs 121-119 zone.

At 09:12 (GMT), the natural gas price was marginally up 0.12 percent at $1.69 per mmBtu in New York.