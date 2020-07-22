App
Last Updated : Jul 22, 2020 03:10 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Natural gas futures down 0.56% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, natural gas for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 125.70 and an intraday low of Rs 123.10 per mmBtu on the MCX

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Natural gas futures eased to Rs 123.50 per mmBtu on July 22 as participants increased their short positions. Prices rose 2.1 percent on NYMEX on July 21, taking support near $1.6/mmBtu levels.

The commodity is under pressure due to rising coronavirus cases in the US, higher gas stock and weaker demand for US gas exports.

In the futures market, natural gas for July delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 125.70 and a low of Rs 123.10 per mmBtu on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 115.50 and a high of Rs 184.50.

Natural gas futures for July delivery slipped Rs 0.70, or 0.56 percent, to Rs 123.60 per mmBtu at 14:55 hours IST on a business turnover of 19,657 lots. The same for August delivery was down Rs 0.70, or 0.55 percent, at Rs 127.20 per mmBtu on a business volume of 5,447 lots.

The value of July and August’s contracts traded so far is Rs 581.44 crore and Rs 37.85 crore, respectively.

Natural gas has short-term support at Rs 117-114.50 and resistance at Rs 127-130, according to Motilal Oswal.

At 09:28 (GMT), the natural gas was trading down 1.43 percent at $1.65 per mmBtu in New York.

First Published on Jul 22, 2020 03:10 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #natural gas

