Natural gas futures down 0.48% in afternoon trade

Natural gas futures slipped to Rs 125.80 per mmBtu on June 19 on short-covering by participants. However, prices were supported by a forecast of warm weather in some parts of the US which will increase cooling demand.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that US natural gas inventories increased by 85 billion cubic feet (bcf) for the week ended June 12.

In the futures market, natural gas for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 126.50 and an intraday low of Rs 125.20 per mmBtu on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 122.10 and a high of Rs 179.10.

Natural gas futures for June delivery eased Rs 0.60, or 0.48 percent, to Rs 125.60 per mmBtu at 14:46 hours IST on a business turnover of 21,466 lots.

The same for July delivery edged lower by Rs 0.80, or 0.60 percent, to Rs 132.90 per mmBtu on a business volume of 3,161 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 368.96 crore and Rs 12.47 crore, respectively.

At 09:18 (GMT), the natural gas price rose 0.37 percent quoting $1.64 per mmBtu in New York.