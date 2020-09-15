172@29@17@143!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|commodities|natural-gas-futures-down-0-29-to-rs-170-20-per-mmbtu-in-afternoon-trade-5842941.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Last few hours left to claim benefits worth ₹15,000. Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro to avail.
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Sep 15, 2020 03:25 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Natural gas futures down 0.29% to Rs 170.20 per mmBtu in afternoon trade

In the futures market, natural gas for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 170.10 and an intraday low of Rs 167.80 per mmBtu on MCX.

Moneycontrol News

Natural gas futures eased to Rs 170.20 per mmBtu on September 15 on short-covering of positions by participants as seen from the open interest. Natural gas prices had gained 1.8 percent yesterday on NYMEX.

The price has been supported by the increased storm activity in the Atlantic. Currently, seven weather patterns are hovering in the Atlantic -- two hurricanes, two tropical storms, one tropical depression and two tropical waves, as per US National Hurricane Centre.

According to the US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement update, approximately 25.28 percent of Gulf of Mexico gas production has been shut due to Hurricane Sally.

Close

In the futures market, natural gas for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 170.10 and an intraday low of Rs 167.80 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 131.30 and a high of Rs 203.

related news

Natural gas delivery for September slipped Rs 0.50, or 0.29 percent, to Rs 170.20 per mmBtu at 14:51 hours IST with a business turnover of 14,958 lots.

Natural gas delivery for October slides Rs 0.40, or 0.20 percent at Rs 201.60 per mmBtu with a business volume of 1,974 lots.

The value of September and October contracts traded so far is Rs 846.52 crore and Rs 21.06 crore, respectively.

Natural gas may remain choppy as storm impact is assessed; however, general bias may be on the upside as supply risks persist, according to Kotak Securities.

At 09:23 (GMT), the natural gas price fell marginally 0.04 percent quoting at $2.30 per mmBtu in New York.

For all commodities related news,  click here
First Published on Sep 15, 2020 03:25 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #natural gas

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.