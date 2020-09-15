Natural gas futures down 0.29% to Rs 170.20 per mmBtu in afternoon trade

Natural gas futures eased to Rs 170.20 per mmBtu on September 15 on short-covering of positions by participants as seen from the open interest. Natural gas prices had gained 1.8 percent yesterday on NYMEX.

The price has been supported by the increased storm activity in the Atlantic. Currently, seven weather patterns are hovering in the Atlantic -- two hurricanes, two tropical storms, one tropical depression and two tropical waves, as per US National Hurricane Centre.

According to the US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement update, approximately 25.28 percent of Gulf of Mexico gas production has been shut due to Hurricane Sally.

In the futures market, natural gas for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 170.10 and an intraday low of Rs 167.80 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 131.30 and a high of Rs 203.

Natural gas delivery for September slipped Rs 0.50, or 0.29 percent, to Rs 170.20 per mmBtu at 14:51 hours IST with a business turnover of 14,958 lots.

Natural gas delivery for October slides Rs 0.40, or 0.20 percent at Rs 201.60 per mmBtu with a business volume of 1,974 lots.

The value of September and October contracts traded so far is Rs 846.52 crore and Rs 21.06 crore, respectively.

Natural gas may remain choppy as storm impact is assessed; however, general bias may be on the upside as supply risks persist, according to Kotak Securities.

At 09:23 (GMT), the natural gas price fell marginally 0.04 percent quoting at $2.30 per mmBtu in New York.