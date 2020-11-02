Natural gas futures down 0.12% to Rs 247.40 per mmBtu in afternoon trade

Natural gas futures traded lower at Rs 247.40 per mmBtu on November 2 as participants increased their short positions as seen by the open interest. Natural gas price had gained 12.9 percent last week on the NYMEX.

The number of rigs drilling natural gas in the US fell by 1 to 72 for the week ending October 30.

In the futures market, natural gas for November delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 251.30 and an intraday low of Rs 245.60 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 222 and a high of Rs 251.30.

Natural gas delivery for November declined Rs 0.30, or 0.12 percent, to Rs 247.40 per mmBtu at 14:28 hours IST with a business turnover of 12,612 lots.

Natural gas delivery for December slipped Rs 0.10, or 0.04 percent, to Rs 256.90 per mmBtu with a business volume of 1,609 lots.

The value of November and December’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,416.40 crore and Rs 49.61 crore, respectively.

MCX Natural Gas will trade with positive bias for the session with support placed at Rs 243-238 whereas resistance is at Rs 254.40-258.50, according to Motilal Oswal.

Geojit Financial Services said, “Bullish rallies would continue as long as Rs 238 holds the downside. Downside reversal momentum may be seen only a break of Rs 217.”

At 09:03 (GMT), the natural gas price was down 1.31 percent quoting at $3.31 per mmBtu in New York.