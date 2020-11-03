Natural gas futures dip 2.27% to Rs 236.40 per mmBtu on profit booking

Natural gas futures traded lower at Rs 236.40 per mmBtu on November 3 as participants increased their short positions as seen by the open interest. Natural gas price had declined 3.3 percent yesterday on the NYMEX.

The price dropped on some profit booking after a recent rally to January 2019 highs and mild weather forecast in some parts of the US in early November reducing heating demand.

According to US Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement, approximately 15.92 percent of Gulf of Mexico gas production facility was shut as of November 2 as against 20.3 percent a day earlier.

In the futures market, natural gas for November delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 239.90 and an intraday low of Rs 235 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 222 and a high of Rs 251.30.

Natural gas delivery for November declined Rs 5.80, or 2.27 percent, to Rs 236.40 per mmBtu at 14:24 hours IST with a business turnover of 12,777 lots.

Natural gas delivery for December dropped by Rs 5.30, or 2.10 percent, to Rs 247 per mmBtu with a business volume of 1,299 lots.

The value of November and December contracts traded so far is Rs 1,373.90 crore and Rs 37.91 crore, respectively.

According to Kotak Securities, there may be some extended correction unless there are positive fresh triggers.

Geojit Financial Services said, “Buying sentiments would continue as long as Rs 238 holds the downside. Short term downside reversal point is at Rs 217.”

At 08:58 (GMT), the natural gas price was down 2.22 percent quoting at $3.17 per mmBtu in New York.