MARKET NEWS

View More News
English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Upcoming Webinar :Join us at ‘The Sustainability 100+ Dialogues 2021’ as Network18 and AB InBev bring together India's sharpest minds to shape a better world on Jan 11th 2021. Register now!
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Natural gas futures decline nearly 3% to Rs 195.60 per mmBtu on lower inventory drawdown

In the futures market, natural gas for January delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 198.80 and an intraday low of Rs 194.50 per mmBtu on MCX.

Moneycontrol News
January 08, 2021 / 03:51 PM IST

Natural gas futures slide to Rs 195.60 per mmBtu on January 8 after the US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that US natural gas inventories fell by 130 Bcf for the week ended January 1 against market expectations of a 142 Bcf.

Natural gas price had gained 0.5 percent yesterday on the NYMEX.

Natural gas prices turned rangebound amid mixed factors and as price moves near to the key $2.8/mmBtu levels.

The natural gas price came under pressure on higher US gas production and rising coronavirus cases.

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index fell 65.33 points or 2.64 percent to 2,413.70.

Close

Related stories

In the futures market, natural gas for January delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 198.80 and an intraday low of Rs 194.50 per mmBtu on MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 167.40 and a high of Rs 255.90.

Natural gas delivery for January slipped Rs 5.30, or 2.73 per cent, to Rs 195.60 per mmBtu at 14:34 hours IST with a business turnover of 9,508 lots.

Natural gas delivery for February declined Rs 4.60, or 2.31 percent, to Rs 194.60 per mmBtu with a business volume of 2,297 lots.

The value of January and February’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,334.89 crore and Rs 46.87 crore, respectively.

Natural gas may remain witness choppy trade unless there are fresh triggers but we may see some correction if it fails to break past the $2.8/mmBtu level, said Kotak Securities.

At 09:08 (GMT), the natural gas price was down 2.42 percent quoting at $2.66 per mmBtu in New York.

For all commodities-related news, click here

Disclaimer: The views and investment tips expressed by experts on Moneycontrol.com are their own and not those of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #Business #Commodities #natural gas
first published: Jan 8, 2021 03:50 pm

Must Listen

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

Coronavirus Essential | What you need to know about India’s two vaccines; 71 Indians tested positive for new strain so far

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.