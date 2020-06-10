Natural gas futures decline 1.64% in afternoon trade

Natural gas futures declined to Rs 131.60 per mmBtu on June 10 due to build-up of short positions by participants tracking global cues. Natural gas came under pressure amid mixed weather forecasts, easing storm concerns and expectation of bigger than average rise in US gas stock.

US Energy Information Agency in its monthly report forecast natural gas prices to average $2.04/mmBtu in 2020 and $3.08/mmBtu in 2021.

In the futures market, natural gas for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 132.80 and an intraday low of Rs 130.60 per mmBtu on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 130.60 and a high of Rs 179.10.

Natural gas futures for June delivery slipped Rs 2.20, or 1.64 percent, to Rs 131.60 per mmBtu at 15:00 hours IST on a business turnover of 18,264 lots.

The same for July eased Rs 2.20, or 1.55 percent, to Rs 139.70 per mmBtu on a business volume of 1,226 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 496.23 crore and Rs 13.93 crore, respectively.

Natural gas is expected to trade negatively with resistance at Rs 134 and Rs 132 levels, according to Motilal Oswal. The broking firm advised its clients to sell on a rise targeting lower support at Rs 128-126 levels.

At 09:32 (GMT), the natural gas price was down 1.64 percent quoting at $1.73 per mmBtu in New York.