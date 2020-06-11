App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jun 11, 2020 03:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Natural gas futures decline 0.59% in afternoon trade

In the futures market, natural gas for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 136 and an intraday low of Rs 134.30 per mmBtu on MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Natural gas futures declined to Rs 135.30 per mmBtu on June 11 as participants increased their short positions.

The market is likely to take a further cue from the weekly US Energy Information Administration (EIA) data scheduled to be released later today (June 11).

In the futures market, natural gas for June delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 136 and an intraday low of Rs 134.30 per mmBtu on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 130.60 and a high of Rs 179.10.

Natural gas futures for June delivery slipped Rs 0.80, or 0.59 percent, to Rs 135.30 per mmBtu at 15:15 hours IST on a business turnover of 13,260 lots.

The same for July delivery eased Re 1, or 0.70 percent, to Rs 142.50 per mmBtu on a business volume of 1,186 lots.

The value of June and July contracts traded so far is Rs 434.61 crore and Rs 12.46 crore, respectively.

Natural gas is expected to trade positively with support at Rs 132 and Rs 134 levels, according to Motilal Oswal.

At 09:49 (GMT), natural gas was trading flat at $1.78 per mmBtu in New York.

First Published on Jun 11, 2020 03:40 pm

