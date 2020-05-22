App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : May 22, 2020 04:08 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Natural gas futures decline 0.4% on weak demand

In the futures market, natural gas for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 129.40 and an intraday low of Rs 127.60 per mmBtu on MCX.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Natural gas futures slipped to Rs 128.40 per mmBtu on May 22 as participants increased their short positions.

The US Energy Information Administration (EIA) reported that US natural gas inventories increased 81 billion cubic feet (bcf) for the week-ended May 16.

Liquefied natural gas (LNG) exports fell sharply due to weaker demand in the global market, but prices were supported at the lower level after US producers cut gas output and drilling activity.

Close

In the futures market, natural gas for May delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 129.40 and an intraday low of Rs 127.60 per mmBtu on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 121.70 and a high of Rs 163.80.

related news

Natural gas futures for May delivery eased Rs 0.40, or 0.31 percent, to Rs 128.40 per mmBtu at 15:05 hours IST on a business turnover of 9,284 lots.

The same for June delivery gained Rs 0.50, or 0.36 percent, to Rs 140.90 per mmBtu on a business volume of 2,646 lots.

The value of May and June contracts traded so far is Rs 430.20 crore and Rs 37.83 crore, respectively.

Motilal Oswal sees support for natural gas at Rs 125-122 and resistance at Rs 132-134. The broking firm has advised its clients to sell on every rise.

At 09:39 (GMT), the natural gas slipped 1.11 percent quoting at $1.69 per mmBtu in New York.

For All Commodities Related News - Click Here

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy

First Published on May 22, 2020 04:08 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #natural gas

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

CISCE board to conduct pending class 10, 12 exams from July 1-14

CISCE board to conduct pending class 10, 12 exams from July 1-14

Tomato prices fall 3-year low at Rs 3-10/kg in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad wholesale markets

Tomato prices fall 3-year low at Rs 3-10/kg in Delhi, Bengaluru, Hyderabad wholesale markets

Suzuki Motorcycle's 50% dealership reopened following relaxation in lockdown

Suzuki Motorcycle's 50% dealership reopened following relaxation in lockdown

most popular

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das extends loan moratorium period by 3 months to August 31

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Domestic Flights Resume From May 25: Aarogya Setu app, masks & gloves and thermal screening is now compulsory

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Flight bookings open, guess which are the busiest routes?

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.