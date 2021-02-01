Natural gas futures climb 6.21% to Rs 203.40 per mmBtu on positive global cues

Natural gas futures climbed to Rs 203.40 per mmBtu on February 1 as participants increased their long positions as seen by the open interest. Natural gas prices extended gain after a gap up open, tracking positive global trend.

The number of rigs drilling natural gas in the US remained unchanged 88 rigs for the week to January 29, said Baker Hughes in a weekly report.

Natural gas prices were supported by forecast of cold weather in early parts of February which may boost heating demand.

Kshtij Purohit, Product Manager Currency and Commodities, CapitalVia Global Research Ltd, said: “Natural gas opened on a positive note and has rallied more than 4 percent since morning. We may expect the prices to test the levels of Rs 197-196 on the downside, after which bullish momentum may continue."

He advised deploying a buy on dip strategy for the upcoming session. Natural gas has resistance at Rs 199-201 levels whereas support is at Rs 191-189 levels.

MCX iCOMDEX Natural Gas Index climbed 148.41 points, or 6.21 percent, to 2,536.77.

In the futures market, natural gas for February delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 202.90 and an intraday low of Rs 191.80 per mmBtu on the MCX. So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 169 and a high of Rs 216.80.

Natural gas delivery for February gained Rs 11.90, or 6.21 percent, to Rs 203.40 per mmBtu at 18:53 hours IST with a business turnover of 13,690 lots.

Natural gas delivery for March soared Rs 9.40, or 4.84 percent, to Rs 203.50 per mmBtu with a business volume of 2,229 lots.

The value of February and March’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,896.95 crore and Rs 66.49 crore, respectively.

MCX Natural gas will trade with positive bias for the season with support placed at Rs 195-192, whereas resistance is at Rs 204-207 levels. The broking firm advised its clients to buy for the day.

At 13:27 (GMT), the natural gas price rose 8.29 percent quoting at $2.76 per mmBtu in New York.

