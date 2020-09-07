172@29@17@144!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|commodities|natural-gas-eases-1-01-to-rs-185-6-per-mmbtu-on-weak-global-cues-5808201.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 07, 2020 03:42 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Natural gas eases 1.01% to Rs 185.6 per mmBtu on weak global cues

In the futures market, natural gas for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 188.20 and a low of Rs 185.70 per mmBtu on the MCX

Moneycontrol News

Natural gas futures eased to Rs 185.60 per mmBtu on September 7 as participants increased their long positions. Prices settled with a loss of 2.6 percent last week on the NYMEX pressured by resumption of production in the Gulf of Mexico, with easing of storm activity and mixed weather forecast that dented the demand outlook.

The number of rigs drilling natural gas in the US remained unchanged at 72 rigs last week.

In the futures market, natural gas for September delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 188.20 and a low of Rs 185.70 per mmBtu on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, the commodity has touched a low of Rs 131.30 and a high of Rs 203.

Natural gas futures for September delivery slipped Rs 1.9, or 1.01 percent, to Rs 185.60 per mmBtu at 14:52 hours IST on a business turnover of 9,431 lots. The same for October delivery declined Rs 1.2, or 0.55 percent at Rs 217.10 per mmBtu on a business volume of 2,395 lots.

The value of September and October’s contracts traded so far is Rs 891.64 crore and Rs 29.84 crore, respectively.

"Natural gas corrected last week amid some profit-taking after a rally to multi-month highs. However, the general trend is still positive as demand has improved. We recommend going long at lower levels," Kotak Securities said.

At 09:25 (GMT), the natural gas price slipped 2.55 percent to $2.52 per mmBtu in New York.

For all commodities related news, click here
First Published on Sep 7, 2020 03:42 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #natural gas

