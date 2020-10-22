Natural gas down 0.81% to Rs 221.10 per mmBtu in afternoon trade

Natural gas futures eased to Rs 221.10 per mmBtu on October 22 as participants increased their short positions.

The commodity had gained 3.8 percent on the NYMEX on October 21. It had rallied to the highest level since January 2019 on rising US LNG exports amid higher international prices and prospects of higher heating demand during winter.

Market participants are likely to take a further cues from weekly natural gas data to be released by US Energy Information Agency later in the day.

In the futures market, natural gas for October delivery touched an intraday high of Rs 225 and a low of Rs 220.50 per mmBtu on the Multi-Commodity Exchange (MCX). So far in the current series, natural gas has touched a low of Rs 179.10 and a high of Rs 225.

Natural gas futures for October delivery slipped Rs 1.8, or 0.81 percent, to Rs 221.10 per mmBtu at 14:21 hours IST on a business turnover of 8,586 lots. The same for November delivery fell Rs 2.8, or 1.13 percent, to Rs 244.50 per mmBtu on a business volume of 4,063 lots.

The value of October and November’s contracts traded so far is Rs 1,467.72 crore and Rs 93.81 crore, respectively.

Natural gas has rallied sharply and breached the key $3/mmBtu level, indicating upward momentum. A smaller than average rise in stocks has been factored in and we may see extended gains only if EIA beats market expectation, Kotak Securities said.

Geojit Financial Services said the bullish outlook would continue as long as prices stay above Rs 205. "Reversal of the current momentum is expected only on a break of Rs 198.”

At 08:54 (GMT), the natural gas was down 0.50 percent at $3 per mmBtu in New York.