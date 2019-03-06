Muted demand, weak global cues drag down nickel futures

Nickel prices slipped by 0.16 percent in futures trade on March 6 as participants trimmed bets amid muted demand at the domestic physical market and weak global cues.

Nickel for delivery in March was trading lower by Rs 1.50, or 0.16 percent, at Rs 961.50 per kg in futures trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange. It clocked a business turnover of 10,461 lots.

Apart from low demand from alloy-makers at the domestic spot market, a weak trend in base metals led to the fall in nickel futures, traders said.