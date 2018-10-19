App
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2018 12:25 PM IST | Source: PTI

Muted demand drags down zinc futures by 0.30%

At the Multi Commodity exchange, zinc for delivery in current month fell by 60 paise, or 0.30 per cent to Rs 199.75 per kg in business turnover of 470 lots.

Zinc prices fell by 0.30 per cent to Rs 199.75 per kg in futures trading Friday as traders trimmed their positions amid tepid demand at the domestic spot markets.

At the Multi Commodity exchange, zinc for delivery in current month fell by 60 paise, or 0.30 per cent to Rs 199.75 per kg in business turnover of 470 lots.

Analysts attributed slide in zinc futures to offloading of positions by participants in line with a weak trend overseas and decline in demand from consuming industries in the domestic physical market.
