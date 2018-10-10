Muted demand drags down copper futures by 0.02%

Copper futures traded a shade lower at Rs 463.10 per kg Wednesday on lower exposure amid subdued demand at the domestic spot markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in November shed 10 paise or 0.02 per cent, to quote at Rs 463.10 per kg in a business volume of 157 lots.

Analysts said off-loading of positions by participants due to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market and a weak trend overseas influenced copper prices in futures trade.