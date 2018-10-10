App
Last Updated : Oct 10, 2018 12:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Muted demand drags down copper futures by 0.02%

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, copper for delivery in November shed 10 paise or 0.02 per cent, to quote at Rs 463.10 per kg in a business volume of 157 lots.

Copper futures traded a shade lower at Rs 463.10 per kg Wednesday on lower exposure amid subdued demand at the domestic spot markets.

Analysts said off-loading of positions by participants due to slackened demand from consuming industries in the physical market and a weak trend overseas influenced copper prices in futures trade.
