Monthly crude oil production in May 2.44% higher than target, up 4.6% YoY: Govt report

The monthly production of crude oil was 2.44 percent higher than the target set for the month of May 2022 at 2550.05 TMT, the Government said in a report, adding that crude production was up 4.60 percent compared to May 2021.

A statement released by the Centre read: “Cumulative crude oil production during April-May 2022 was 5019.72 TMT, which is 2.86 percent and 1.79 percent higher than the target for the period and production during the corresponding period of last year, respectively."

Crude oil production by the Oil and Natural Gas Corporation (ONGC) in the nomination block during May 2022 was 1693.69 TMT, which is 5.09 percent higher than the target for the month and 9.01 percent higher when compared with production in May 2021. Cumulative crude oil production by ONGC during April-May 2022 was 3344.34 TMT, which is 5.01 percent and 4.83 percent lower than the target for the period and production during the corresponding period of last year, respectively.

The crude oil production by Oil India Ltd (OIL) in the nomination block during May 2022 was 265.23 TMT, which is 4.01 percent lower than the target of the month but 4.80 percent higher when compared with the production of May 2021. Cumulative crude oil production by OIL during April-May 2022 was 516.68 TMT, which is 2.47 percent lower than the target for the period but 4.21 percent higher when compared to production during the corresponding period of last year.

The reasons behind the shortfall in production, according to the Government, are “less than the planned contribution from workover wells and drilling wells” and “less than planned due to local disturbance and miscreants’ activities in the main producing area (MPA)”.

Crude oil production by private and joint venture companies in the PSC/RSC regime during May 2022 was at 591.14 TMT, which is 1.69 percent lower than the target of the reporting month and 6.36 percent lower than the monthly production of May 2021. Cumulative crude oil production by private and joint venture companies during April-May 2022 was 1158.70 TMT, which is 0.58 percent and 6.95 percent lower than the target for the period and production during the corresponding period of last year respectively. The reasons behind the shortfall in production were listed as “production shortfall due to low consumer demand and shortfall due to delay in commencement of production from one development well in VD-3 discovery, and production shortfall due to reduced deliverability from RF-3 and RE-3ST wells.

Production of Natural Gas

As per the Government report, production of natural gas during May 2022 was 2913.65 MMSCM, which is 5.06 percent lower than the monthly target and 6.35 percent higher than the production of May 2021. Cumulative natural gas production during April-May 2022 was 5740.38 MMSCM, which is 5.46 percent lower when compared to the target for the period but 6.48 percent higher than production during the corresponding period of last year.

Natural gas production by ONGC in the nomination blocks during May 2022 was 1741.33 MMSCM, which is 1.80 percent higher target for the month and 6.05 percent higher than the production of May 2021. Cumulative natural gas production by ONGC during April-May 2022 was 3449.32 MMSCM, which is 1.21 percent and 2.43 percent higher than the target for the period and production during the corresponding period of last year, respectively.

Natural gas production by OIL (Oil India Ltd) in the nomination block during May 2022 was 251.12 MMSCM which is 20.46 percent lower than the target for the month of the current year but 9.21 percent higher than the production of the corresponding month of last year. The cumulative natural gas production by OIL during April-May 2022 was 496.03 MMSCM, which is 19.90 percent lower than the target for the period but 11.45 percent higher than production during the corresponding period of last year. Reasons behind the shortfall in production are “less than the planned contribution from drilling wells /old wells and less offtake by major consumers in MPA”.

Natural gas production by private and joint venture companies in the PSC/RSC/CBM regime during May 2022 was 921.20 MMSCM, which is 11.65 percent lower than the target for the month but 6.17 percent higher when compared to the production of May 2021. Cumulative natural gas production by private and joint ventures during April-May 2022 was 1795.02 MMSCM, which is 12.20 percent lower than the target for the period but 13.71 percent higher than production during the corresponding period of last year. Reasons for shortfall in production are “production shortfall due to low consumer demand, less offtake of gas by the buyer for two days and natural decline from wells, production shortfall due to reduced deliverability from RF-3 and RE-3ST wells.

Crude Oil Processed (Crude Throughput)

Crude oil processed during May 2022 was 22643.91 TMT, which is 4.96 percent higher than the target for the month and 19.34 percent higher than May 2021. Cumulative crude processed during April-May 2022 was 44223.52 TMT, which is 3.81 percent and 13.81 percent higher than the target for the period and production during the corresponding period of last year, respectively.

CPSE Refineries’ crude oil processed during May 2022 was 14136.02 TMT, which is 5.61 percent higher than the target for the month and 32.56 percent higher than the production of May 2021. Cumulative crude throughput during April-May 2022 was 27864.88 TMT which is 3.94 and 22.02 percent higher than the target for the period and production during the corresponding period of last year respectively. Reasons behind the shortfall in production were:



Matura Refinery: Crude processed lower due to Diesel Hydro treating (DHDT) shutdown to attend leak in the exchanger.



IOCL-Panipat Refinery: Crude processed lower due to high TAN crude processing.



IOCL-Bongaigaon Refinery: Crude processed imported crude pipeline shutdown and high RCO stock.



HPCL-Visakh: Crude processed lower due to shutdown of the secondary processing unit.

Private and joint venture refineries’ crude oil processed during May 2022 was 8507.88 TMT, which is 3.91 percent higher than the target for the month and 2.38 percent higher than the production of May 2021. Cumulative crude throughput during April-May 2022 was 16358.64 TMT, which is 3.58 percent and 2.10 percent higher than the target for the period and production during the corresponding period of last year, respectively.

Production of Petroleum Products

The production of petroleum products during May 2021 was 23250 TMT, which is 4.36 percent higher target for the month and 16.65 percent higher than the production of May 2021. Cumulative production during April-May 2022 was 46061.39 TMT, which is 4.90 percent and 12.83 percent higher than the target for the period and production during the corresponding period of last year, respectively.

The production of petroleum products by OIL’s refineries during May 2022 was 22942.49 TMT, which is 4.49 percent higher than the target for the month and 17.06 percent higher than the production of May 2021. Cumulative production during April-May 2022 was 45476.73 TMT, which is 4.97 percent and 13.34 percent higher than the target for the period and production during the corresponding period of last year, respectively.

The production of petroleum products by Fractionators during May 2022 was 307.76 TMT, which is 4.11 percent lower than the target for the month and 7.74 percent lower than the production of May 2021. Cumulative production during April-May 2022 was 584.66 TMT, which is 0.51 percent and 16.42 percent lower than the target for the period and production during the corresponding period of last year, respectively.