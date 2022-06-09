 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Download App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities

Metals Watch China, US FED For Cues; Aluminium Up By 3.5%: Impact On Markets

Moneycontrol Video
Jun 09, 2022 / 01:31 PM IST

After falling for weeks, metals are now going up with price hike in aluminium, steel, iron ore and copper. Manisha Gupta tells you why prices are rising and how they will impact the market.

Moneycontrol Video
TAGS: #aluminium #Commodities #metals #stocks #video
first published: Jun 9, 2022 12:43 pm
next story
Copyright © 2022 Moneycontrol.com - All rights reserved.