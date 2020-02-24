'MCX Silver to remain bullish in short term on safe haven demand, falling gold-silver ratio'

Sakina Mandsaurwala

Precious metals prices rallied on rising fears of slower growth due to the spread of coronavirus and its impact on the economy. Comex Gold prices closed the week with 2 percent gains and Comex Silver prices rose almost 5 percent supported by lower treasury yields and the Gold to silver ratio dropping towards 87 last week.

Base metals complex remained under pressure from strengthening dollar. Nickel prices witnessed major losses of 1.7 percent while all other metals faced marginal losses of 0.2 percent.

Energy sector took a breather after continuous sell-off since the past 8 weeks. Crude oil closed with 3.3 percent gains after OPEC+ nation tentatively fixed its meeting on 5-6th March and as the output of Libya and Venezuela remains under pressure. Natural gas prices reversed losses and traded higher by 6 percent on colder weather expectation for the next 8-14 days.

Silver prices rallied by 5 percent last week as the safe-haven demand rises. The increasing risk of economic fallout from the coronavirus resulted in higher expectation of monetary stimulus from China and elsewhere.

Signs of supply chain disruptions are evident. Recently Apple announced that the company is unlikely to achieve its first quarter revenue due to reduced supply chain and transportation. The falling treasury yields are emerging signs of recession where US 3-month bond yields are higher than the US 10-year bond yields increasing risks of recession and slower growth.

The markets are pricing in more interest rate cuts and traders lately have priced in at least one rate cut from US Fed by the end of September. However, the FOMC minutes noted that the current stance of monetary policy will remain appropriate.

We expect MCX Silver prices to remain bullish in the short term on increased safe-haven demand and falling gold-silver ratio. We expect MCX Silver prices to remain supportive around Rs 46,500 per kg and trade higher towards Rs 50,000 per kg in the span of six months. Currently, MCX Silver prices are trading at Rs 47,400 per kg.

(The author is Commodity Analyst at Narnolia Financial Advisors.)

Disclosure: Narnolia Financial Advisors/Analyst (s) does/do not have any holding in the stocks discussed but these stocks may have been recommended to clients in the past. Clients of Narnolia Financial Advisors Ltd. may be holding aforesaid stocks. The stocks recommended are based on our analysis which is based on information obtained from public sources and sources believed to be reliable, but no independent verification has been made nor is its accuracy or completeness guaranteed. The views expressed in this research report accurately reflect the personal views of the analyst(s) about the subject securities or issues, and no part of the compensation of the research analyst(s) was, is, or will be directly or indirectly related to the specific recommendations and views expressed by research analyst(s) in this report.

The views and investment tips expressed by investment expert on moneycontrol.com are his own and not that of the website or its management. Moneycontrol.com advises users to check with certified experts before taking any investment decisions.