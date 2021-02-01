Market experts and jewellery industry welcome duty cut in gold; price falls nearly 2%

Gold prices edged lower to Rs 48,409 per 10 gram as the government reduced customs duty on gold and silver to 7.5 percent from 12.5 percent.

However, there will be a 2.5 percent cess -- a separate tax -- on imports on both the metals, called the Agriculture infrastructure and development cess.

India is the world’s second-largest gold consumer after China. India is slashing the rate for the first time in eight years to curb smuggling of the yellow metal into the country.

Gold demand in India declined by 35 percent to 446.4 tonnes in 2020 against 690.4 tonnes in 2019, while total jewellery demand dropped by 42 percent due to the Covid lockdown and record high prices, according to the World Gold Council.

Here is what experts have to say

Somasundaram PR, Managing Director, World Gold Council, India

The rationalisation of import duty on gold to around 10.75 percent (after all the changes) from 12.5 percent is a welcome move and timely. Hopefully, this is the first of a series of such cuts to make bullion an asset class that operates mainstream. It is a much-needed incentive for the organised players in the bullion and gold jewellery market. A rationalised duty structure and simplified processes are fundamental to an organised trading market.

Somasundaram added that following appointment of IFSCA to regulate the International Bullion Exchange at GIFT City last year, the regulatory clarity in this Budget around the domestic bullion exchange will spur infrastructure development and good delivery standards, enabling India to emerge as a major bullion trading hub.

Surendra Mehta, National Secretary, IBJA (Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association)

The industry welcomes the rationalisation of customs duty on precious metals. The move will help boost the demand of gold and silver in the country.

Suvankar Sen, CEO, Senco Gold and Diamonds

Duty reduction is a good initiative and will help curb smuggling. It will help the sector to be more organised. The responsibility of SEBI to manage bullion exchange implementation will help in making the gem and jewellery sector more organised. It is a good initiative to take care of consumers, companies, the manufacturing sector and the karigars as well.

Dr. Saurabh Gadgil, Chairman and Managing Director, PNG Jewellers

We welcome the move to reduce the customs duty on gold from 12.5 percent to 7.5 percent after repeated recommendations from the industry year after year. This move will have a very positive impact on the industry at multiple levels. Gold will once again be within the reach of the middle class and lower middle class. It will lead to increased consumption of gold.

There will also be a reduction in disparity in gold pricing in India vis-à-vis the international market, helping trade in India. It will allow more and more players to become organised and bring about a sizeable reduction in black market activities in gold.

Ahammed MP, Chairman, Malabar Gold & Diamonds

Reducing import duty on gold to 7.5 percent is a step in the right direction, and in line with the long-standing demand of the gems and jewellery industry. The higher import duty was not only indirectly promoting illegal gold transactions but also eroding the government’s revenue. The import duty reduction will make trade compliance. The government should also focus on strengthening the e-governance system to beef up the tracking mechanism of illegal transactions of gold. All in all, a transparent trade always boosts consumer confidence.

Kumar Jain, Vice President, Mumbai Jewellers Association

We are not that happy with this Budget, but still we feel it is a kind of a booster dose to the industry as Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has reduced customs duty on gold from 12.5 percent to 7.5 percent, though it added a 2.5 percent Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess. It will bring down gold prices and we are receiving a lot of enquiries about gold rates from customers who were waiting to purchase wedding jewellery as the season will continue through mid-July and we expect to do good business. The import duty cut is a booster dose and will have an impact on demand.

Kumar welcomed the proposed gold exchange, the raising of tax audit threshold from Rs 5 crore to Rs 10 crore, and the exemption granted to those above 75 years of age from filing I-T returns. The industry had also sought an increase in cash purchase limit to Rs 5 lakh, withdrawal of Tax Collection at Source (TCS), reduction in GST and a higher cut in customs duty in the Budget.

Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst, Reliance Securities

This is an extremely positive step for the sector, overall, but some price correction can be expected in gold in the short term, going forward.

To boost the exports of jewellery, the government has also proposed to reduce customs duty on gold and silver doré bars significantly lower from 11.85 percent and 11 percent to 6.9 percent and 6.1 percent, respectively.

Follow Moneycontrol's Union Budget 2021 live coverage here.

However, it will attract an Agriculture Infrastructure and Development Cess of 2.5 percent and Social Welfare Surcharge of 0.75 percent. So the total rate is 7.5 percent+2.5 percent +0.75 percent on gold and silver, compared to 12.5 percent previously. A GST of 3 percent will be applicable.

Tapan Patel, Senior Analyst (Commodities), HDFC Securities

Bullion prices pared early gains with MCX Gold April futures trading nearly 3 percent down to Rs 47,965, making lows at Rs 49,200 per 10 grams. Silver March futures capped gains to 4 percent at Rs 72,775 against 8 percent rally in COMEX silver prices on Friday. The selling in bullion prices came after the government announced to rationalise the basic customs duty on gold and silver in Union Budget 2021.

We expect gold and silver prices to resume their trend in line with global peers, with adjustment of revised custom duty.

Kshitij Purohit, Lead Commodities & Currency, CapitalVia Global Research Limited- Investment Advisor

FM announced: “Gold and silver presently attract a basic customs duty of 12.5 percent. Since the duty was raised from 10 percent in July 2019, prices of the precious metals have risen sharply. To bring it closer to previous levels, we are rationalising customs duty on gold and silver.”

The move was in line with the industry demand. Gold has emerged as a safe- haven investment due to the pandemic. Gold prices increased almost 30 percent after March 2020 due to the uncertainty in global equity markets.

It was a good step to motivate investors with legal bills as when we raised the duty, gold imports into nearby countries increased and illegal activities like smuggling also went up.

Ashish Pethe, Chairman, GJC (Gem and Jewellery Council)

On behalf of the GJC and the entire jewellery industry, we are thankful to the Finance Ministry and the government for reducing the import duty on gold and silver from 12.5 percent ( plus 3 percent cess) to 10.75 (including cess) .

This is a welcome decision by the government and it will surely provide immense relief to the jewellers and the end-consumers. The GJC had been representing this concern for many years and we are glad that the government has acknowledged and reduced the Import Duty.

We would once again request the government to simplify the Gold Monetisation Scheme (GMS) as suggested by the GJC, so that large quantities of idle gold lying in households can be better utilised for the nation, instead of relying on imports.