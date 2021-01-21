Maintain caution, gold price could trade sideways with a lower bias

(Image: Reuters)

Gold continued to gain but any support for non-dollar safe havens has been weakened by the announcement of a $1.9-trillion COVID-19 relief package that the Biden administration plans to bring. Volatility in equities and US yields kept the market participants on the edge. Several updates on the coronavirus and its vaccine is increasing distress in the market. As with increasing COVID affected number, distribution issues and complaints of side effects of the vaccine are worrying the market.

This week is important as the market has witnessed a change in leadership in the US, with so many events and uncertainties already going in the market.

Joe Biden has made it clear that he has several—if not multiple—stimulus plans in mind, suggesting the deficit could be in double-digits before his term is through. While one stimulus plan is being negotiated, the newly elected president proposed another package of around $2 trillion, though it did not get much support from the Senate but any positive development could support metal prices.

Vaccination updates have been keeping pressure on the safe-haven asset, though amid many events hovering around, market participants are staying cautious.

Notwithstanding its rebound in the third quarter, the US economy remains in a dire state with COVID-19 hospitalisations and deaths hitting new highs in recent weeks. The United States is the worst-hit country, with more than 23 million cases since January 2020 and over 3,85,000 deaths.

New York Mayor Bill de Blasio says his city will run out of doses by next week, while Florida's Tallahassee is pacing out its shots on Governor Ron de Santis’ order. The new UK variant of the virus, B117, which is more infectious, could be dominant by March, says the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The weak trend in the labour market carried into 2021, with 9,65,000 Americans filing for jobless benefits in the week to January 9, up 23 percent from the previous week and the highest in nearly five months.

Investment in gold decreased for the week ended January 17, 2021 and holdings stand at around 1,161 tonnes compared to around 1,182 tonnes in the previous week. Holding in ishares ETF decreased by 276 tonnes and stand at around 17,219 tonnes.

Outlook

With a four-day trading week in the US, which started on January 19, the economic calendar has few important data points like the preliminary manufacturing and service PMI number expected from major economies. Market participants will focus on Biden's narrative. Keeping all the variables in mind, it is advised to maintain a cautious approach and gold is expected to trade sideways with a lower bias.

