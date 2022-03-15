London Metal Exchange plans to resume nickel trading from March 16

LME was forced to halt nickel trading on March 8 after prices doubled to more than $100,000 per tonne (Representative Image)

The London Metal Exchange (LME), which halted nickel trading on March 8 for the first time since 1988, is attempting to restart the market from March 16.

This comes after China's Tsingshan Holding Group, one of the world's largest nickel and stainless steel producers, announced on March 14 that it had entered into an arrangement with lenders under which they will not issue margin calls on or close out the producer's nickel positions on the LME.

The LME on March 14 also enabled traders to defer delivery commitments on all of its principal contracts, including nickel, an uncommon decision that highlights the pressure on commodities in general as a result of the economic isolation of Russia.

After Tsingshan bought substantial amounts of nickel to reduce its short positions in the commodity, the LME was compelled to halt nickel trading and cancel trades. Nickel manufacturers and merchants who rely on LME prices for the metal used in stainless steel and electric vehicle batteries are outraged by the unprecedented actions.

The Financial Conduct Authority and the Bank of England are discussing the return of a fair and orderly nickel market with the LME, the FCA announced on March 14.

The LME is a UK Recognised Investment Exchange whose trading activities are regulated by the FCA, and LME Clear is a Recognised UK Central Counterparty whose clearing activities are regulated by the Bank of England.

If nickel prices remain high, the energy shift will be complicated, as electric vehicle batteries will be more expensive to make.

The invasion of Ukraine by Russia, as well as measures by the West to sanction Russia, a major supplier, have energised an already optimistic nickel market. On March 8, prices doubled in a matter of hours, reaching a new high of almost $100,000 per tonne, leading the LME to halt trading. So far this year, it has increased by about 400%.

