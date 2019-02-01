App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
BUDGET 2019

Presented by:

Associate Sponsors:

Sector Sponsors:

Select Language
Subscription
Specials
Presents Budget 2019

Associate Sponsor

Union Budget 2019
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Feb 01, 2019 09:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Leather exports to record 6% growth in 2018-19: CLE

CLE Chairman Panaruna Aqeel said increase in the exports will help in creating huge number of jobs in the sector.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Representative Image
Whatsapp

The country's leather exports will grow by 6% to Rs 39,200 crore during the current fiscal on account of growing demand in global markets, the Council for Leather Exports (CLE) said on January 31.

CLE Chairman Panaruna Aqeel said increase in the exports will help in creating huge number of jobs in the sector.

"In the next three years, we will see creation of 3.24 lakh new jobs and formalisation of 2 lakh jobs in footwear, leather and accessories sector through training of youth under central government assistance, with an outlay of Rs 696 crore," he said in a statement.

In 2017-18, the exports stood at Rs 37,000 crore. The leather and footwear sector currently employs 4.42 million people, out of which 30 per cent are women.

He also said extensive modernisation of the tanning sector in Tamil Nadu will be undertaken in the next two years with the assistance of Rs 414 crore.

The council has organised a three day India-International Leather Fair in Chennai to showcase potential in the sector.

To explore new markets for promoting exports, Aqeel said the council will work aggressively in marketing and organising buyer-seller meets.

"Currently our exports are concentrated in Europe. We are exploring several new markets," he added.

He said 17 meets and shows will be organised in 2019-10 for this purpose.
First Published on Jan 1, 2019 09:12 am

tags #Business #CLE #Commodities #India #Leather exports #world

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.