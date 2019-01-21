App
Last Updated : Jan 21, 2019 03:40 PM IST

Leather exports body seeks GST reduction on footwear to 12%

GST rate on footwear worth up to Rs 1,000 was reduced to five percent, while those above this value still attract a GST rate of 18 percent.

The Council for Leather Exports (CLE) has sought reduction of GST rate to 12 percent on footwear priced above Rs 1,000, to boost manufacturing and exports.

"Footwear is not a luxury item and we urge the government to cut the GST rate on this to 12 percent," CLE Chairman P R Aqeel Ahmed told PTI.

As the sector holds huge potential both for manufacturing and exports, "we need support from the government," he said.

Talking about the refund of GST, Ahmed said CLE is organising a series of awareness and outreach programmes at all the leather clusters in the country.

He said the refund of GST duties is happening on time and is helping both big and small exporters to further take new orders from global buyers.

Currently, exports of leather and its products stand at USD 6 billion. Major export destinations include Europe and the US.

Last year, the commerce minister announced a Rs 2,600 crore package for the leather sector to boost exports.
First Published on Jan 21, 2019 03:30 pm

