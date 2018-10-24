Lead surges 0.61% in futures trade

Lead prices traded higher by 0.61 per cent in futures market Wednesday as speculators built up positions amid rise in spot demand and firm trend in overseas markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery this month contracts rose 90 paise, or 0.61 per cent, to Rs 147.30 per kg in a business turnover of 664 lots.

Market analysts said raising of bets by traders after pick-up in demand from battery-makers in the physical market chiefly influenced lead prices in futures trade.