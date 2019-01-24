App
Last Updated : Jan 24, 2019 12:26 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lead futures weaken on profit-booking

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in January shed 5 paise, or 0.03 percent, to Rs 144.50 per kg, in a business turnover of 1,013 lots.

PTI
Lead prices were marginally down in futures trade on Thursday as speculators booked profits at prevailing levels amid subdued demand at domestic spot markets.

Market analysts said profit-booking by participants and muted demand from battery-makers in the spot market, kept pressure on lead futures here.
