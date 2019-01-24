Lead futures weaken on profit-booking

Lead prices were marginally down in futures trade on Thursday as speculators booked profits at prevailing levels amid subdued demand at domestic spot markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in January shed 5 paise, or 0.03 percent, to Rs 144.50 per kg, in a business turnover of 1,013 lots.

Market analysts said profit-booking by participants and muted demand from battery-makers in the spot market, kept pressure on lead futures here.