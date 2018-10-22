App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 22, 2018 12:20 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lead futures trade higher on spot demand, global cues

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in current month traded higher by Rs 1.15, or 0.79 per cent, to Rs 147.05 per kg in a business turnover of 3,493 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Lead futures traded higher by 0.79 percent to Rs 164.90 per kg Monday, as speculators enlarged positions supported by pick up in demand at the domestic spot markets and firm positive cues.

Market analysts said, apart from strong demand from battery-makers in the domestic spot markets, a firm trend in the base metals pack overseas, mainly influenced lead futures.
