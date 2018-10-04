Lead futures trade higher on spot demand

Supported by pick up in demand at the domestic spot markets, lead futures traded higher by 0.33 per cent higher as speculators enlarged positions.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in October traded higher by 50 paise, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 150.65 per kg, in a business turnover of 2,963 lots.

Market analysts said, apart from strong demand from battery-makers in spot market, a better trend in select base metals overseas, mainly influenced lead futures.