Last Updated : Oct 04, 2018 11:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lead futures trade higher on spot demand

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in October traded higher by 50 paise, or 0.33 per cent, to Rs 150.65 per kg, in a business turnover of 2,963 lots.

Supported by pick up in demand at the domestic spot markets, lead futures traded higher by 0.33 per cent higher as speculators enlarged positions.

Market analysts said, apart from strong demand from battery-makers in spot market, a better trend in select base metals overseas, mainly influenced lead futures.
First Published on Oct 4, 2018 11:15 am

