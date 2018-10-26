Lead futures succumb to profit-booking

Amid profit-booking by traders and a weak trend in base metals overseas, lead futures traded a shade lower at Rs 145.80 per kg on Friday.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in October contract was trading lower by 15 paise, or 0.10 per cent, to Rs 145.80 per kg in a business turnover of 258 lots.

The fall in lead prices at futures market was mostly due to profit-booking by participants and a weak trend in base metals in global markets, traders said.