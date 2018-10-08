Lead futures soften by 0.78% on global cues, low demand

Lead prices eased by 0.78 per cent per kg in futures market on Monday amid low demand at the domestic spot market and taking weak cues from the global market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in October was trading down by Rs 1.15, or 0.78 per cent, to Rs 146.45 per kg in a business turnover of 484 lots.

Analysts attributed the weakness in lead prices at futures to cutting down of bets by participants, tracking a weak trend in the overseas markets and tepid demand from battery makers at the domestic spot market.