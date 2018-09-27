Lead futures soften by 0.65% on weak spot cues

App
Last Updated : Sep 27, 2018 12:51 PM IST

Lead prices drifted down by 0.65 per cent to Rs 144.35 per kg in futures market Thursday as speculators were busy in liquidating their positions amid muted demand at spot markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in October declined by 95 paise, or 0.65 per cent, to Rs 144.35 per kg in business turnover of 54 lots.

Similarly, the metal for September was trading lower by 90 paise, or 0.63 per cent, to Rs 143 per kg in 389 lots.

Analysts said offloading of positions by traders on the back of easing demand from battery-makers in the physical market kept lead prices to trade lower in futures trade.
