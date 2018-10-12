Lead futures slipped on weak overseas cues, low demand

Lead prices were down by 0.47 per cent in futures market Friday after speculators reduced their bets amid weak overseas leads and subdued demand at the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in current month was trading lower by 70 paise, or 0.47 per cent, to Rs 148.10 per kg in a business turnover of 381 lots.

Market analysts said trimming of positions by speculators were due to subdued demand from battery makers amid weak trend overseas, which weighed on lead futures here.