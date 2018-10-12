App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 12, 2018 12:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lead futures slipped on weak overseas cues, low demand

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in current month was trading lower by 70 paise, or 0.47 per cent, to Rs 148.10 per kg in a business turnover of 381 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Lead prices were down by 0.47 per cent in futures market Friday after speculators reduced their bets amid weak overseas leads and subdued demand at the spot market.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in current month was trading lower by 70 paise, or 0.47 per cent, to Rs 148.10 per kg in a business turnover of 381 lots.

Market analysts said trimming of positions by speculators were due to subdued demand from battery makers amid weak trend overseas, which weighed on lead futures here.
First Published on Oct 12, 2018 12:22 pm

tags #Business #Commodities #lead #Market news

most popular

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Early Diwali sale: 63 of top 100 companies available at 10-40% discount

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Flipkart, Amazon deals woo customers with no-cost EMI offers. Here's the catch

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Hyundai Santro returns: 'Sunshine car' will turbo charge sales for auto giant

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.