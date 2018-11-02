App
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Nov 02, 2018 12:43 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lead futures slip on soft demand

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead to be delivered this month was trading lower by 40 paise, or 0.28 per cent at Rs 142.70 per kg.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Tracking weakness in other base metals and subdued demand at the physical market, lead fell 0.28 per cent at futures market on Friday.



Analysts said slack demand from battery-makers in the domestic spot market mainly led to fall in lead prices at futures trade here as participants trimmed their holdings.
First Published on Nov 2, 2018 12:40 pm

