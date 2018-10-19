Lead futures slip on profit-booking

Lead futures traded 0.24 per cent down at Rs 146.40 per kg Friday after participants reduced their exposure to book profits.

At the Multi Commodity exchange, lead for delivery in the current month contracts was trading 35 paise down, or 0.24 per cent, at Rs 146.40 per kg in a business turnover of 231 lots.

Market analysts said apart from slack demand from battery-makers, profit-booking by participants at existing levels, led to the fall in lead futures prices here.