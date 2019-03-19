Lead futures slip 0.25% on subdued spot demand

Lead prices eased by 0.25 percent to Rs 138.50 per kg in futures trade on March 19, in tandem with a weakening trend in base metals at the domestic spot markets due to muted demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in March was trading 35 paise, or 0.25 percent, down at Rs 138.50 per kg in a business turnover of 1,139 lots.

Marketmen said a weak trend in select base metals at the domestic spot market due to slackened demand from consuming industries kept pressure on lead futures here.

Besides, weakness in base metals at the London Metal Exchange (LME) too, hurt sentiments here.