you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jan 23, 2019 11:21 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lead futures gain 0.24% on spot demand

In futures trading at the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in January rose 35 paise, or 0.24 per cent, to Rs 143.65 per kg, in a business turnover of 737 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Amid pick up in demand from consuming industries in the spot market, lead prices rose 0.24 percent to Rs 143.65 per kg in futures trade on Wednesday as speculators built up fresh positions.

Furthermore, firmness in select base metals in global markets supported the rise in metal prices.

Market analysts said fresh positions created by traders amid upsurge in demand from battery-makers in the spot market and positive global cues supported the upside in lead prices here.
First Published on Jan 23, 2019 11:19 am

