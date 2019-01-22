App
Last Updated : Jan 22, 2019 12:23 PM IST | Source: PTI

Lead futures down on subdued spot demand

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, the January contract fell by 35 paise, or 0.24 per cent, to Rs 142.70 per kg a business turnover of 768 lots.

PTI
Lead prices fell 0.24 per cent to Rs 142.70 per kg in futures trade on Tuesday due to subdued spot demand and weak global cues.

Marketmen said the fall in lead futures was due to a subdued demand from battery-makers in the domestic market and a weak trend in base metals at the London Metal Exchange (LME).
First Published on Jan 22, 2019 12:21 pm

