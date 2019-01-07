App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Jan 07, 2019 11:36 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lead futures dip 0.26% on muted demand

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in January declined 35 paise, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 136.25 per kg in a business turnover of 708 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Lead prices drifted 0.26 per cent lower to Rs 136.25 per kg in futures trade on Monday after participants cut exposure amid a weak trend in the spot market due to sluggish demand.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in January declined 35 paise, or 0.26 per cent, to Rs 136.25 per kg in a business turnover of 708 lots.

Analysts said the fall in prices was because of lower bets by participants on the back of subdued demand from battery-makers in the spot market even as metal strengthened overseas.
First Published on Jan 7, 2019 11:33 am

tags #Business #Commodities #lead #Market news

most popular

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

Warren Buffett has this piece of advice for youngsters and it's not stocks

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

From Berlin to Washington: Here's how the world is celebrating Christmas

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Slideshow | 10 stock picks for 2019 from SMC Global that may return 15-28%

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.