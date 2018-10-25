Lead extend gains in futures trade on global cues

Lead continued its upward trend at the futures trade on Thursday and gained another 0.38 per cent as speculators engaged in raising their bets on the back of a firming trend in base metals in overseas markets.

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in the current month contracts gained 55 paise, or 0.38 per cent, to Rs 146.90 per kg in a business turnover of 3,400 lots.