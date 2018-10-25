App
HomeNewsBusinesscommodities
Last Updated : Oct 25, 2018 11:20 AM IST | Source: PTI

Lead extend gains in futures trade on global cues

At the Multi Commodity Exchange, lead for delivery in the current month contracts gained 55 paise, or 0.38 percent, to Rs 146.90 per kg in a business turnover of 3,400 lots.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Lead continued its upward trend at the futures trade on Thursday and gained another 0.38 per cent as speculators engaged in raising their bets on the back of a firming trend in base metals in overseas markets.

First Published on Oct 25, 2018 11:18 am

tags #Business #Commodities #lead #Market news

